Spanish, Lithuanian leaders' press conference interrupted by jet fighter scramble

Vilnius, Lithuania A press conference of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at a Lithuanian air base was interrupted on Thursday when Spanish jets were scrambled to respond to the launch of a Russian warplane.

A live broadcast showed the news conference at Siauliai Air Base, in front of the nose of a military jet, interrupted after three minutes, as pilots began running towards the plane and climbing inside.

Nauseda briefly continued speaking, until he and Sanchez were led aside. The podiums and flags were removed and media dispersed to clear the way for take-off.

A Eurofighter jet takes part in a flying display in England in 2016.

Spanish jets, based in Lithuania on a NATO mission to police Baltic air space, took off at 0855 GMT after reports that a military jet had taken off from Russia's Kaliningrad region without filing a flight plan, said a spokesperson for the Lithuanian army's joint chiefs of staff.

A NATO official said the Eurofighters identified two Russian Su-24 jets heading northeast, which did not file a flight plan, have their transponders turned on or talk to air traffic controllers.

