London police officer pleads guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

London (CNN) A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose "primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises," had pleaded guilty to Everard's kidnap and rape in June.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that he had now admitted a charge of murder at the Old Bailey court and would be sentenced at a later date.

Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, in the early evening. Her body was found on 10 March inside a builder's bag in woodland near Ashford, Kent, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen.

A court artist sketch shows Wayne Couzens making his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link in March 2021 from Belmarsh top security prison in south London.

Couzens had been arrested a day earlier at his nearby home in Kent, on suspicion of kidnap. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

