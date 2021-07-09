Chick Vennera on the set of the Columbia Pictures movie "Thank God It's Friday" in 1978.

CNN —

Chick Vennera, who starred in “The Golden Girls” and the 1978 comedy “Thank God It’s Friday,” has died at his home in Burbank, CA., a representative for the actor told CNN. He was 74.

Vennera, born Francis Vennera in New York, played the recurring role of Enrique on “The Golden Girls,” and also voiced characters for “Animaniacs and Batman Beyond.”

Everett Collection Chick Vennera in "Thank God It's Friday."

After serving in the Army, Vennera lived in Los Angeles, where he performed in nightclubs and kicked off a prolific television career with roles on the 1978-81 Robert Urich series “Vega$,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Night Court.”

He worked in numerous films, including “Yanks,” appearing alongside Richard Gere, and Robert Redford’s “Milagro Beanfield War.

He played played both a boxer and a reporter named Enrique Mas in “The Golden Girls.”

Touchstone Television/Everett Collection Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Chick Vennera, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty in a 1989 episode of "The Golden Girls."

Vennera also founded and taught at Los Angeles’ Renegade Theatre and Film Group.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, and his wife Suzanne Vennera.