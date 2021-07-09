CNN —

International trips and vacations in exotic locations are off the table right now due to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 lockdown, but you can still treat yourself to a little luxury in your own home. Take notes from some of the best hotels in the world, and choose quality bedding, super soft towels, fluffy bathrobes and a few little extras to make you feel like a VIP guest.

If you also take a break from work, visit a few tourist spots in your own city, and create a staycation itinerary, it could be even more fun than the potential stress of travelling farther afield.

Shop our top picks from Amazon.ca and beyond, all with shipping available in Canada, and you’ll soon feel like you’re staying in a five-star hotel without even leaving home.

Get that hotel clean feel

Premium Starter Kit ($86.76; branchbasics.com)

Branch Basics Premium Starter Kit

Now available in Canada, the premium-quality products from this popular nontoxic wellness and cleaning company get the job done without any harsh chemicals.

Try the comprehensive starter kit, which includes a plant-based concentrate that you simply mix yourself in different suggested quantities to create sprays suitable for cleaning the bathroom, surfaces and windows. It can even be used as a foaming soap or laundry detergent. International shipping is a flat rate of $9.91. Your bedroom and bathroom will look like housekeeping just paid a visit!

Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier ($149.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier

Destroy germs and bacteria and give your room fresh, clean air with this purifier that has a 3-in-1 HEPA filter and offers a super-quiet operation. It neutralizes odours and removes 99.97% of dust and pollen, as well as pet dander and even mould spores.

Breeze Tile Wallpaper (starting at $40; tempaper.com)

Tempaper Breeze Tile Wallpaper

Give your bedroom a quick and easy makeover that feels like a chic boutique hotel by using this super simple-to-apply wallpaper from Tempaper. Choose from a huge range of designs, colours and whimsical patterns, including the Breeze Tile design, which gives off fun summer vibes. The range of removable wallpaper is perfect for people who change their minds frequently or renters who will need to return their property to its original condition when they move.

Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($299.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

You want to feel like the guest at a fancy hotel, not a member of the staff, so why not invest in a housekeeping tool that works hard to keep your floors clean while you sit back and relax? This robot vacuum follows a zig-zag pattern to cover every inch of your floor space. Its slim body slides right under furniture to pick up those dust bunnies you otherwise might miss.

Omniguard 5-Sided Mattress Protector (starting at $105; ergomotion.com)

Pure Care Omniguard 5-Sided Mattress Protector

Protect your mattress and create a hygienic and clean sleeping environment with this mattress protector that guards against allergens, dust, stains and mould. The breathable lightweight fabric will keep you cool as you sleep.

Hotel quality bedding

BedStory 2-Pack Sleeping Pillows ($59.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon BedStory 2-Pack Sleeping Pillows

Plumped-up pillows are part of the experience when you sleep in a hotel bed. Choose these stain-resistant plush pillows that won’t go flat and lose their volume. Hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, they are also washer-safe.

Queen Size Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets ($49.99, amazon.ca)

Amazon Queen Size Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

There’s nothing like crisp, clean white bedsheets to make you feel like you’ve arrived on vacation. Make them an everyday luxury with this affordable set of silky soft yet breathable sheets. If you prefer, you can coordinate with your existing bedding, as they come in 19 different colours.

Osvino Bedding Duvet Cover Set ($69.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Osvino Bedding Duvet Cover Set

With either a navy or wine red accent, this elegant duvet cover makes a statement. Internal ties keep your duvet from moving around inside the cover, and the zipper closure makes laundering a breeze. Available in sizes twin, queen and king.

Plush Fluffy Duvet Cover Set ($72.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Plush Fluffy Duvet Cover Set

Transform your bedroom into a boudoir with this slightly silly but oh-so-romantic duvet cover set that feels like you’re lying on a fluffy cloud. There are three other colours to choose from — beige, grey and black — but bright white is the most reminiscent of small and trendy boutique hotels.

Luxe bath products

Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Sheet ($89.06; amazon.ca)

Amazon Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Sheet

Creating a hotel ambiance should always include your bathroom. Start with fluffy oversized towels that make even a quick shower feel like a spa experience. Everplush towels are large, soft and absorbent, and they get softer with every wash.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Shawl Robe $30; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Waffle Shawl Robe

Nothing says vacation more than a hotel standard fluffy bathrobe — but they can take up a lot of room and are often too hot in the summer. Instead, choose an equally luxurious waffle robe like this affordable and comfortable option.

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro ($179; amazon.ca)

Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro

Turn a regular shower into an opportunity to exfoliate your skin and massage tired muscles with the PMD Clean Body, which features a vibrating action to tone and firm the skin. It has three interchangeable heads and is made with silicone, so it’s waterproof and antimicrobial.

Milk Mineral Bath Soak ($22; bathorium.com)

Bathorium Milk Mineral Bath Soak

Milk baths aren’t just for Cleopatra. Light a few candles and run a bath with a milk mineral bath blend from Canadian company Bathorium. Featuring coconut and bourbon vanilla, it smells as good as it feels and takes self-care to the next level.

Tush Firming Cream ($28; bushbalm.ca)

Bushbalm Tush Firming Cream

Make your whole bathroom smell like a vacation with the summery fresh scent of vanilla blossom and almond in Tush Firming Cream from Ottawa’s own Bushbalm. This cream, Bushbalm’s latest launch, visibly smooths skin, and its nongreasy formula is absorbed quickly and leaves skin soft.

The right lighting

HomeFocus Bedside Wall Lamp Light With Outlet ($101.46; amazon.ca)

Amazon HomeFocus Bedside Wall Lamp Light With Outlet

Luxury hotel rooms have the perfect lighting to create a relaxed mood while providing focused light where you need it, like for reading in bed. This option looks sleek and elegant on either side of the bed and doesn’t waste cabinet space, as it’s wall-mounted. As an added bonus, it has an outlet built in to charge devices.

Philips Hue Colour and White Ambiance Starter Kit Smart Light Bulb ($229.61; amazon.ca)

Amazon Philips Hue Colour and White Ambiance Starter Kit Smart Light Bulb

This starter kit allows you to totally alter the atmosphere in your bedroom by changing lighting colours at the touch of a button. Alternatively, you can sync it to your smart speakers and change hues with your mood by commanding Alexa or Google Home.

Blue Pompom Curtains for Bedroom ($57.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Blue Pompom Curtains for Bedroom

You often get a great sleep when you stay in a hotel, and one reason is high-quality light-blocking curtains that keep the room as dark as possible. Copy the trick with these blackout curtains that block 80% of UV rays and still look good. They are available in seven colours with a cute pom pom accent.