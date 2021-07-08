This story was excerpted from the July 8 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Remember last month's G7 summit?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, basking in his role of host after a year of sterile Zoom diplomacy, implored his fellow leaders to vaccinate the whole world against Covid-19 by the end of 2022. But when the spin about the Cornwall huddle supposedly being one of the most vital global summits ever had faded, it became clear that the rich nations club had fallen disastrously short in globalizing the miracle of vaccines.

The group promised 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations. US President Joe Biden, who backed lifting patents on Covid vaccines, pledged to buy 500 million doses alone. The UK offered 100 million. This sounds a lot. But around 11 billion shots are needed to protect the global population. It's not surprising that world leaders took care of their own nations first. Politicians in democracies obsess about keeping power. But the rich nations failed to use their fortunes and unique assets to build the kind of infrastructure that might speed global vaccinations and end the pandemic.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Wednesday that the vaccine deficit was "driving a wave of death" in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America. "From a moral, epidemiological or economic point of view, now is the time for the world to come together to tackle this pandemic collectively," he said.

The failure to do so is becoming clear even as nations like the US and the UK benefit from their own high vaccination rates and reopen. Their progress is being threatened by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged in India -- an area of low vaccine penetration. Experts fear the next variant that evolves in vast pools of unvaccinated humanity might evade the vaccines that are restoring the developed world.

