(CNN) While Tropical Storm Elsa was dumping heavy rain on Florida on Wednesday, Texas was dealing with its own flooding crisis.

A flash flood emergency was issued for Rockport and Fulton, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon after almost a foot of rain fell across the region in a short period of time.

The Rockport Aransas County Airport has picked up over 11 inches of rain since Wednesday morning . Corpus Christi International Airport has picked up over half a foot of rain in the same time period

Meanwhile McAllen International Airport reported over 4.6 inches of rain Wednesday which was nearly three times the previous record of 1.57 set back in 2008.

Texas flooding Wednesday observed totals

So much rain fell that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying disaster resources would be on standby for communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend region.

