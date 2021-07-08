Louisiana teen becomes the first African American contestant to win National Spelling Bee

(CNN) We have a W-I-N-N-E-R!

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition.

The only Black winner before was Jody-Anne Maxwell, representing Jamaica in 1998.

Avant-garde triumphed after correctly spelling murraya -- a type of tree -- to clinch the championship. To get there, the teen had to navigate her way through words like "querimonious," "solidungulate," and "Nepeta," a word the teen had to reset on, and let out a joyous jump after her correct spelling.

Avant-garde will receive a $50,000 cash prize.