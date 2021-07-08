Louisiana teen becomes the first African-American contestant to win national spelling bee

(CNN) We have a W-I-N-N-E-R!

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, just won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling murraya -- a type of tree -- to clinch the championship.

To get there, the teen had to navigate her way through words like "querimonious," "solidungulate," and "Nepeta," a word the teen had to reset on, and let out a joyous jump after her correct spelling.

Avant-garde has become the first African-American contestant to win the bee in 93 editions of the competition -- and will receive a $50,000 cash prize.

The competition began with 209 spellers, ranging from 9 to 15 years old, from five countries: the US, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana and Japan.

