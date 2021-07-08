A Reddit user granted 'One Simple Wish' and his story triggered a tidal wave of generosity

(CNN) Last month, a member of the popular website Reddit responded to this question: "What is something you've done purely out of the goodness of your heart but have not told anyone?"

His answer inspired an online community to step up and donate sneakers, books, toys, and electronics to hundreds of children impacted by the foster care system.

This avalanche of donations fulfilled a birthday wish Gletow had made just days earlier. On June 19, she published a giving page on One Simple Wish's website asking the public to donate and clear all the wishes on their site.

Coincidentally, the Redditor who goes by dartdoug was browsing the 'Ask Reddit' forum and decided to share his donation story. He told CNN he had not seen Gletow's plea, but found One Simple Wish through Charity Navigator and was inspired to donate by a documentary about the plight of young adults who age out of the foster care system.

