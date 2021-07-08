Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old nurse in Montana hasn't yet been located, authorities say

(CNN) After two days of air and ground searching, Montana authorities have been unable to locate a grizzly bear that killed a 65-year-old nurse on an overnight camping trip near the rural town of Ovando.

The bear killed the victim, Leah Davis Lokan, of Chico, California, instantaneously at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday, while she was sleeping, Powell County coroner Heather Gregory said.

Initially, the bear had awoken both her and two other campers in another tent, attracted by food before running away, according to a news release from the Powell County Sheriff's Office. The two other campers were then woken by sounds of the attack and used bear spray, according to the news release.

Lokan was on a cycling trip to Montana with her sister when the attack took place, Gregory said. Her sister was staying at the local inn while Lokan was camping.

"It was a terrible tragedy," Gregory said. "I'm just hoping that people start being more cautious. This is Montana, and this is bear country."

Read More