Man arrested after guns were found in his Chicago hotel room. The mayor called them 'weapons of war'

(CNN) An Iowa man is facing two felony charges after a loaded handgun and rifle were found in his Chicago hotel room July 4, near where hundreds of families were celebrating the holiday, prosecutors said.

Keegan Gregory Casteel, 32, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons/loaded. He appeared in court Tuesday and was released after paying a portion of his $10,000 bond, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Police said there was a handgun and a loaded .308 caliber rifle "equipped with a laser and high-powered scope" in Casteel's hotel room. Five rifle magazines were also found, according to Casteel's arrest report.

The weapons were discovered by an employee of the W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel who went into Casteel's room to clean it, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Tuesday.

They were near a window "in a very suspicious position," Brown said. The employee "likely prevented a tragedy from happening," Brown said.

