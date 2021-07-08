Their children vanished at an Indigenous boarding school. This tribe is bringing them home after 140 years

Rosebud, South Dakota (CNN) Rose Long Face was 18 years old when she was taken to the first government-run boarding school for Indigenous children in the United States. Within two years, she died and never returned home.

More than 140 years have passed since the Lakota girl and at least eight other children and young adults with ties to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe who attended the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania. It was part of a campaign to assimilate Native children into White American culture.

For six years, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, also known as Sicangu Lakota, negotiated the return of the remains of 11 children and young adults who have been buried there for generations. Next week, the remains of nine of those children will arrive in South Dakota, just as officials in the US and Canada confront the countries' grim history of Indigenous boarding schools.

"It was a government model... basically, eradicate the Indian in you and replace it with a White man way of thinking," said Rodney Bordeaux, president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. "'Take the Indian on and save the child' was kind of the talk back then."

"What they forgot is the real resiliency of who we are, how we came about, how we survived and how we're continuing to survive," he added.

