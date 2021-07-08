Indiana police officer on FBI Task Force ambushed and killed, FBI says

(CNN) A veteran Indiana officer serving on an FBI Task Force was "ambushed and fatally shot" on Wednesday, according to the FBI Indianapolis office.

FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency was shot outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute around 2:15 p.m. ET, according to FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Paul Keenan.

An FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital and is now in custody, Keenan said. The FBI did not share any motive for the shooting.

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been a federal task force officer since 2010, Keenan said. The Terre Haute Police Department also posted about Ferency on its Facebook page

"We want to extend our deepest sympathy to TFO Ferency's family, friends and fellow officers," Keenan said.

Read More