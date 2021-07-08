Fatal shooting of 17-year-old passenger after Astros game was road rage incident, Houston police say

(CNN) A 17-year-old who died Thursday was shot following a road rage incident after a major league baseball game in Houston, a police spokesman said Friday.

David Castro and his brother were passengers in his father Paul Castro's car on Tuesday when an unidentified suspect in another vehicle opened fire.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Detective Justin Brown said authorities wanted "to disseminate some of the information we've received on the shooting case, the road rage case from the Astros game the other night."

Brown said that video taken from various sources captured the suspect's route when he first merged into traffic as the Astros game was letting out.

"You can see him driving aggressively, trying to get around traffic he's actually swerving around people in the intersections," Brown said. Then, Brown said, the suspect and the Castro family "sort of meet together ..."

