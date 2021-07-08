17-year-old passenger was fatally shot in a possible road rage incident after a Houston Astros game

(CNN) A 17-year-old died Thursday after a possible road rage incident that followed a major league baseball game in Houston, according to officials.

Police spokesperson Jodi Silva said authorities are investigating the shooting Tuesday of David Castro, who was a passenger in his father's vehicle, as a homicide.



"We are investigating the potential of a road rage incident, but we are not sure," Silva said.

Paul Castro, David's father, told CNN he was driving his two sons after the Houston Astros' game when they encountered the suspect in a white vehicle.

Castro said they were stopped in traffic after the game, about two blocks from the stadium. He let three cars from lanes alongside him pass before he tried to move up, and that's when he encountered the suspect, he said. The suspect's vehicle was in a lane that was merging into Castro's and there was a police officer overseeing traffic.

"I look in the rearview mirror on my right and I see [the suspect's] car. I had let three cars go, I start moving and he starts moving into my lane. I don't let up and he is getting closer, he pulls up to the cones, opens his car door and starts yelling at me," Castro said. "He's yelling at me and he's pointing at me. All I did was, I motion and I say 'I've already let three cars go.' The cop tells me to stop, so I stop, he goes, so he won. He took the lane."

Police are searching for the suspect believed to have a shot a teen in Houston.

But the incident did not end there. Castro says he and his sons were nervous about the encounter so they went a different direction and the suspect pursued them for approximately 3 miles, flashing his high beams before getting so close Castro couldn't see his car lights.

Castro said he decided to make a U-turn and as he made the turn, he heard gunshots.

Castro said his son was put on life support -- because his family wanted to donate his organs -- before he was declared dead Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Castro said.

David was a percussionist in the Westside High School marching band and was looking forward to being the section leader in the fall, during what would have been his senior year, his father said.

"He was the gentlest, nicest kid in the world. He wouldn't use these electric fly swatters I have, he literally would not hurt a fly," Castro said. "He worried about other people first."

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect's vehicle and are asking for any information on the suspect or the vehicle.

The suspect was driving what is believed to be a four-door white Buick sedan with a sunroof.