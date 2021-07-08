A man found two megalodon teeth 3 weeks apart. The latest one is thanks to Tropical Storm Elsa

(CNN) Jacob Danner has searched a Florida beach for washed-up items almost every sunrise for the past year.

But three weeks ago, Danner, an art curator, found his first megalodon tooth — 3 inches long, and in good condition. Danner was ecstatic.

Then, on the heels of Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday morning, he found another, a 4-inch-long tooth.

Jacob Danner found two megalodon teeth within a three-week span.

"It makes you want to spend your whole day hunting, thinking that more must be out there," said Danner, who found both teeth at Fernandina Beach.

Megalodon teeth are prized items for amateur collectors competing to get the largest and most pristine they can find. But they aren't of huge scientific interest because thousands wash ashore in the Southeast, said Hans Sues, the senior scientist for the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

