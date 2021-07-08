Naomi Osaka says the press conference format is in 'great need of a refresh'

(CNN) Naomi Osaka says the press conference format between journalists and athletes is "out of date," as the Japanese star penned a first-person essay on mental health in TIME magazine's latest issue.

The four-time grand slam champion who withdrew from the French Open in May, citing mental heath reasons, revealed afterwards she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first grand slam title in 2018. Osaka later withdrew from Wimbledon.

However, the four-time grand slam champion said it was never her intention to "inspire revolt."

"I love the press; I do not love all press conferences," wrote Osaka. "However, in my opinion (and I want to say that this is just my opinion and not that of every tennis player on tour), the press-conference format itself is ... in great need of a refresh."

"I believe that we can make it better [...] Less subject vs. object; more peer to peer.

