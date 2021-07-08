New Delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped 12 members of his cabinet on Wednesday in a dramatic reshuffle, including the federal ministers for health and law, as he faces fierce criticism over the government's alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government's efforts to fight Covid-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy. Just hours later, Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya to take on the role.

Official sources told Reuters Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government's struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections earlier this year that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Indians.

The surge in cases between April and June saw the country's healthcare system teeter on the brink of collapse, as hospitals ran out of oxygen and crematoriums passed capacity. The Modi administration has faced both international and domestic criticism over its alleged lack of preparedness, and for the chaotic rollout of India's vaccination program.

"They (the government) don't admit to failure, but this is a way to ensure accountability. This is one way to send a message not only to the health ministry but others in the cabinet that performance matters," said Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow with the Observer Research Foundation.

