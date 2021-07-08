European Union urged to punish Hungary over law criticized as homophobic

(CNN) On Thursday the European Parliament condemned in the "strongest possible terms" a new law in Hungary which many critics say is homophobic, and urged the European Commission to impose punitive measures such as budget cuts.

European lawmakers "call on the Commission to launch an accelerated infringement procedure and to use all tools in the Court of Justice, such as interim measures and penalties for non-compliance if necessary," the European Parliament said in a statement.

"They also call on the member states to bring the matter to the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) should the Commission not act, and to launch an inter-state application to the European Court of Human Rights," the statement continued.

Members of the European Parliament said the Rule of Law Conditionality Regulation should be "immediately triggered to protect the EU budget," meaning that if there's a breach of the EU's laws, Hungary's budget should be affected.

The resolution passed 459-147, with 58 abstentions. It is not binding on the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

Read More