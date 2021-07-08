CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite nonstick pan, a discounted Vitamix FoodCycler and savings on Columbia apparel. All that and more below.

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Black Friday in July Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan ($26.24, originally $69.99; macys.com)

Macy’s has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan is down to $26.24 when you use code JULY at checkout, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; vitamix.com)

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience. Plus, when you buy via the link above, you’ll get a free extra bucket automatically added to your cart at checkout.

Cricut Maker ($288, originally $369; amazon.com)

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $288 in the blue colorway. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Under Armour

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% off sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

Rocketbook Panda Planner ($26.85, originally $35; amazon.com)

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last planner you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Panda Planner (with pen and microfiber cloth!) for just $26.85 — the lowest price we’ve seen since May.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Old Navy

Get new fashions for less from Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Sale, no code necessary. Thousands of items are up to 75%, with some as low as $4.99, and more so you and the whole family can stay stylish this summer.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart ($79.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

For those who missed out on Prime Day Instant Pot deals, there’s still a chance for you to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Amazon is lowering the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99, $40 off its usual price tag. The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer — over the Duo’s seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program cooks perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils.

Google Nest Thermostat ($87.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $87.99 in the Snow colorway, just in time for sweltering summer heat. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are. It works without a C wire in most homes (you can check your system’s compatibility in the mobile app), and while this item is currently out of stock, you can still lock in this all-time low price when you buy it today.

Levi’s

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles during its End of Season Sale, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Household Essentials at Amazon

Replenish your stores of home essentials like paper towels, trash bags, toilet paper and more with this deal from Amazon: Right now, when you purchase $50 worth of select items, including home cleaning supplies, paper products and more, you’ll get $15 off. Browse through the entire selection of more than 400 eligible products to find what you need; we’re especially big fans of the Stasher bags.

The Home Depot

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot, and that means major savings on a range of top-rated appliances. This is a buy more, save more event, so shoppers can get a discount of up to $700 when they bring home six or more appliances, including ranges, microwaves, ovens, washers and dryers and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your entire kitchen or laundry room.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the new MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in silver and gold and the 512GB version in gold are a total of $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

