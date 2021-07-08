CNN —

Away is known for its Instagram-worthy suitcases and carry-on bags — plus, of course, its line of hyper-organized totes and travel accessories. And just in time for (vaccinated!) summer travel, the luggage company has added four new travel accessories to its line.

Don’t think you have to wait until vacation to use them, though: Most of the line is designed for everyday carry, meaning you get Away’s famous durability in accessories and bags you can use whether you’re at home or abroad.

Read on for a breakdown of the new line, below:

The Daily Crossbody ($125; awaytravel.com)

Away The Daily Crossbody

This everyday two-way bag (it can be worn as a crossbody or as a belt bag) is perfect for carrying basics with minimalist style. It’ll hold up in good weather or bad, thanks to its water-resistant and leather construction. Inside, the organization is just as great as you’d expect from Away: There are interior and exterior zipper pockets, a detachable key clip and a phone pocket.

The Tablet Case ($55; awaytravel.com)

Away The Tablet Case

Keep your tablet protected — and all of its accessories in one place — with this cleverly designed tablet case. Designed to fit 11-inch tablets, like some iPod Air and iPad Pro models, it’s made from water-resistant, padded nylon and has an interior that’s easy to clean. Also inside, there’s a microsuede flap that helps protect your tablet, and on the exterior is a pocket that’s big enough to hold accessories like your charger and earbuds. Black is the only color choice, but it can be monogrammed with up to three letters.

The Portfolio ($125; awaytravel.com)

Away The Portfolio

Available in a sleek matte black, Away’s The Portfolio bag is a sleek messenger that’s great for lightweight travel or everyday carry. The interior organization system is a type-A dream, with spots for your tablet, pens, cables, passport, credit cards and phone, and there’s a place for laptop chargers and accessories in the zippered front pocket outside. Like the tablet case, it’s made from water-resistant nylon with a protective padded lining and coated interior you can wipe clean if there’s a spill.

The Organizational Pouch (starting at $30; awaytravel.com)

Away The Organizational Pouch

This pouch is here to keep it all together on the go, whether you opt for the small (available in black or petal, a blush pink) or large (available in petal). It’s made to keep whatever you need on a travel day close at hand — say, one for essentials like hand sanitizer, lip balm and an extra mask; another for ear buds, chargers and a cable or two. If you have a suite of Away products already, a webbing loop with a snap attaches it to other items from the line.