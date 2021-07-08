CNN —

Summer is in full swing, and there’s no better time to evaluate your warm weather wardrobe. Bright colors, fun patterns and comfortable fabrics are all summer style staples that we can’t get enough of. But another trend we’re seeing everywhere is easy and comfortable pieces that don’t require a lot of thought.

“I love the ease of getting dressed when it’s hot,” says stylist Neelo Noory. “Layering can be tricky for some, and certain pieces can really simplify the process of getting dressed.”

And what easier place to shop than Amazon? Whether you’re looking for stylish sunglasses or the perfect pair of linen pants, the site is home to high-quality apparel basics, trendy accessories, and everything in between. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 29 stylist-approved or highly rated summer fashion finds, all available on Amazon.

Women’s styles

Lemedy Yoga Tank Top (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lemedy Yoga Tank Top

“I’m seeing lots of above the knee spandex shorts paired with cropped tops or sports bra type tops,” says stylist Sheyna Imm. Noory agrees, noting that a bra top paired with wide-leg pants is an effortless way to look stylish while staying comfortable. This yoga tank top works both as a low-impact sports bra and as an adorable top for everyday wear. It’s also a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating from over 36,700 reviews.

R. Vivimos Half-Sleeve Cotton Flowy Long Dress (starting at $31.99; amazon.com)

Amazon R. Vivimos Half-Sleeve Cotton Flowy Long Dress

One summer style trend Imm is seeing a lot is “prairie-esque summer dresses” that are easy to wear, comfortable and universally flattering. This midi-length option features an elasticized bodice, square neckline and puff sleeves — features we love about the similar nap dress style. In addition to your standard neutrals, it’s available in tons of perfect-for-summer pastel shades.

YYW Summer Rattan Bag ($27.99; amazon.com)

Amazon YYW Summer Rattan Bag

“Rattan bags are easy for everyday wear and perfect for summer,” says Imm. This option is made from 100% natural hand-woven seagrass and is large enough for all your essentials — phone, water bottle, book, sunglasses, and even more.

Meladyan Round Neck Basic Racerback Camisole (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Meladyan Round Neck Basic Racerback Camisole

One of Noory’s summer style must-haves is a simple white tank, which can be easily paired with virtually any bottom — denim shorts, floral skirts, Bermuda shorts, you name it. This well-priced option is cropped and features the trendy high-neck cut. It’s also available in tons of other colors, so you can stock up on neutrals or experiment with a bolder color.

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Wide-Leg Pant ($28.40; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Wide-Leg Pant

Imm recommends “a loose fitting linen pant in a light, neutral color” as an easy way to stay comfortable while looking chic. These easy breezy pants are made from 100% linen and sport a drawstring closure. Imm’s favorite way to style these pants is with a black tank top for a “chic, easy, and flirty look that’s still professional.”

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($59; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

“Le Specs is currently one of my favorite brands in the sunglasses world,” says Noory. “I think their price point is great and they always do collaborations with fashion forward brands.” This stylish option is available in black or tortoiseshell. “I’ve had a pair for years, and they’ve proven very durable as well,” Noory says.

Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Standard-Fit Slip Dress ($29.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Standard-Fit Slip Dress

“Less is always more,” Imm says, “but especially in the summer.” Keep your look stylish yet simple with a slip-style dress, one of Imm’s summer staples. This lightweight option features a flattering body-skimming fit, and can easily be dressed up or down with the right shoes and accessories.

Amiblvowa Knit Two-Piece Outfit (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amiblvowa Knit Two-Piece Outfit

“I love a set,” says Noory, who’s a big fan of how versatile they can be. You can wear the pieces together, or break them up to wear with other pieces in your summer wardrobe. If wearing separately, Noory recommends pairing the top with a bra top and wide-leg jeans, while the shorts can be paired with a vintage tee or crewneck sweatshirt.

Floerns Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt Set (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Floerns Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt Set

If you’re looking for a more girly option, this two-piece set has an off-the-shoulder top and a skirt. Both pieces are perfect for wearing together or mixing and matching with other summer staples you might have in your wardrobe. It’s available in a variety of colors, including this beautiful light blue and neutrals like black or white.

Litfun Platform Slide Sandals (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Litfun Platform Slide Sandals

“My boyfriend and I have been living in these slides in and out of the house,” says Noory. “They’re so comfortable, go with just about everything, and so far, seem pretty indestructible,” she adds. These are ultra lightweight and feature a nonslip rubber sole. “They’re fine to get wet and easy to dry,” Noory says, making them perfect for lounging by the beach or a pool.

JW Pei 90s Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($36.99; amazon.com)

Amazon JW Pei 90s Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

When the weather gets hot, the last thing you want to be doing is carrying around a heavy bag with stuff you don’t absolutely need. Size down and opt for this super trendy vegan leather shoulder bag. It’s available in versatile neutrals like beige, black and brown, in addition to fun colors like green, pink and blue.

Levi’s Tailored High Loose Jeans ($80.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's Tailored High Loose Jeans

“This style of wide leg pant is very much trending,” says Noory, who notes that this jean cut is popular with both women and men. “I’m glad to see comfort is finding its way to stay,” she says — which is in line with reviews. One person writes that these jeans are “extremely comfortable,” without looking too baggy or sloppy.

Furtalk Wide-Brim Sun Straw Hat (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Furtalk Wide-Brim Sun Straw Hat

Hats are a must-have when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun, and a straw option is one of Imm’s wardrobe staples. This wide-brimmed option is timeless and perfect for looking stylish while keeping your skin safe during beach days or long walks.

Yathon Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress (starting at $19.98; amazon.com)