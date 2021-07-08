Belgium recalls ambassador to Seoul after wife's second physical altercation

(CNN) Belgium is recalling its ambassador to Seoul "without further delay," after the envoy's wife was accused of getting into a second physical altercation in four months.

Ambassador Peter Lescouhier had been recalled in late May following an incident in April in which his wife, Xiang Xueqiu, was recorded on CCTV striking a woman in a Seoul store, causing a national scandal in South Korea.

Lescouhier was meant to return to Belgium this month. In the latest incident, Seoul's Yongsan District Police told CNN on Thursday that Xiang got into a "physical altercation" with a municipal cleaner in the Hannam neighborhood of Seoul around 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

The conflict began, police said, when the unidentified cleaner was sweeping the park and his brush touched Xiang. The municipal employee told the police that the ambassador's wife yelled at him and struck his cheek twice. He then pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground.

The cleaner called the police and the two admitted they struck each other. Neither wished to press charges. Officers took Xiang to a nearby clinic for a check-up after she reported back pain.

