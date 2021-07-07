Massive X-class solar flare erupted from sun

(CNN) The first large flare of the current solar cycle has erupted from the sun.

The solar flare happened at sunspot AR2838 at 10:29 a.m. ET on July 3, according to the US Space Weather Prediction Center

Researchers at the center measure the intensities of solar flares on a scale, with A-class flares being the smallest and X-class flares being the largest. The scientists classified the July 3 flare as an X1, which is the largest category of solar flares.

Solar flares are large eruptions of radiation on the surface of the sun, said Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at the US SWPC.

"We're talking the energy equivalent of millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding at the same time," Murtagh said.