Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million

(CNN) More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.

An average of 7,900 Covid-19 deaths were reported each day over the past week, according to JHU. That is 46% less than the global peak of more than 14,700 daily deaths in January, but 57% higher than the pace of about 5,000 daily deaths from this time last year.

Read More