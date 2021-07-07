US zoos giving special animal coronavirus vaccine to tigers, bears and gorillas

(CNN) The Oakland and Denver zoos will be among the first to start vaccinating tigers, bears and other mammals susceptible to coronavirus infections with a new animal Covid-19 vaccine from animal health company Zoetis.

Zoetis donated more than 11,000 doses to almost 70 zoos and wildlife sanctuaries across the country as a part of an experimental vaccination effort authorized by the US Department of Agriculture.

"This is a vaccine that was developed for animals by the Zoetis company," said Scott Larsen, head veterinarian at the Denver Zoo. "By using it in animals, it's not taking away vaccines that would otherwise be distributed to people."

At the Oakland Zoo, animal vaccinations began on June 30 and the animals are "doing great post-vaccine," said Erin Harrison, a spokeswoman for the zoo.

Read More