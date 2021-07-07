A 12-foot Burmese python has been loose in a Louisiana mall store for days

(CNN) Search teams in Baton Rouge are rolling snake eyes when it comes to finding Cara, a large, banana-yellow Burmese python that slithered out of her exhibit in the Blue Zoo aquarium in the Mall of Louisiana on Monday night.

The mall, home to more than 140 stores, closed briefly Tuesday morning after Cara was discovered missing, according to CNN affiliate WAFB . But Blue Zoo staff helped shed the mall's concerns, confident that the 12-foot-long python was hidden somewhere in the store. Only the aquarium store remains closed as of Wednesday.

Wes Haws, Blue Zoo's CEO and founder, said teams plan to start tearing down the aquarium's walls Wednesday night if they have still not found Cara.

"One of the big concerns is that she (Cara) slipped up there in between a wall, and can't come back out," Haws said. "We're not going to treat this any differently than if it was a child missing. It's super important to us that we keep up with the effort."

Burmese pythons are nonvenomous snakes that kill prey like mammals, birds and reptiles by constricting them, but they have a low risk of attacking humans.

Read More