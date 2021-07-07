LAPD employee who shared a George Floyd Valentine's Day-themed image is cleared of wrongdoing

(CNN) A Los Angeles Police Department employee who was under investigation for allegedly sharing a Valentine's Day-themed image of George Floyd has been cleared of wrongdoing, according to the LAPD.

The employee who posted the image that read "You take my breath away" was found not guilty by a civilian review board, the department said Tuesday.

"The employee who was directed to a board of rights for sharing the George Floyd meme was found Not Guilty," the LAPD said in a statement. "In this case, the facts and evidence were heard by a board that was comprised of civilian board members who are selected from the community."

The law enforcement employee has not been publicly identified and it remains unclear whether this person is a sworn officer. The LAPD would not specify what department policy the employee was found not guilty of violating, calling it an administrative internal investigation.

Read More