Darnella Frazier's uncle died in crash involving Minneapolis police, she says

(CNN) Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, said Tuesday that her uncle died in a car crash involving Minneapolis Police.

Frazier identified her uncle as Leneal Lamont Frazier in a Facebook post, saying she is "so hurt" and "nothing feels real."

"Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss ... today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness," Frazier wrote.

An officer attempted to stop a carjacked vehicle involved in several robberies when the driver fled, the Minneapolis Police Department said on Tuesday morning.

The officer pursued the vehicle and as he entered an intersection, "collided with a vehicle that was (traveling) westbound. A southbound vehicle was also involved in the crash," Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder said in a statement.

