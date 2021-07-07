London (CNN) Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, invited the band of the Coldstream Guards regiment to play instrumental versions of "Three Lions" and "Sweet Caroline" in the garden of his London residence on Tuesday, ahead of England's appearance in the Euro 2020 football semifinal.

The band played the England fans' favorite anthems at Clarence House in support of the men's team, who meet Denmark on Wednesday evening.

Charles himself was absent, as he and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are in Wales, carrying out a week of engagements, PA Media reported.

The song "Three Lions," with its ubiquitous " It's coming home " lyric, is a popular anthem for England fans during major tournaments, along with Neil Diamond's 1969 hit "Sweet Caroline."

