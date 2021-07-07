Spanish police arrest three over suspected homophobic killing

Madrid, Spain (CNN) Spanish police have arrested three people over the killing of a male nursing assistant in a suspected homophobic attack that prompted protests across the country.

The investigation into the death of Samuel Luiz, 24, is ongoing and no motive has been ruled out -- including the possibility that it was a homophobic crime -- according to Jose Minones, the government's chief delegate to northwest Spain where Luiz was beaten to death on Saturday.

"A judge will decide if this was a hate crime," Minones told Spain's SER radio in an interview on Wednesday.

The killing of Luiz -- who was beaten to death outside a nightclub in the northwest city of A Coruna -- prompted protests in Madrid, Barcelona, A Coruna and numerous other Spanish cities this week, drawing thousands who denounced attacks on the LBGTQ community.

The two men and one woman who are under arrest, ages 20 to 25, were suspected of direct participation in the attack, according to Minones.

The rainbow flag with a black ribbon flutters during a protest against Luiz's killing in Puerta del Sol, central Madrid, on Monday, July 5.

Read More