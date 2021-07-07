Dutch crime reporter De Vries fighting for his life after shooting

Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, known for his work in exposing the criminal underworld, is fighting for his life after being shot on an Amsterdam street, officials said on Tuesday.

Three suspects were detained, including the possible shooter, police said. They declined to provide any details.

"He was seriously wounded and is fighting for his life," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in a televised news conference. "He is a national hero to us all. A rare, courageous journalist who tirelessly sought justice."

Police cordoned off the area of the shooting near the downtown Leidseplein square. They are collecting video footage, witness statements and forensic evidence.

De Vries won an international Emmy Award in the current affairs category in 2008 for his work investigating the disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.

