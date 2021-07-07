CNN —

Finding the workout gear that feels comfortable and matches your level of activity can be a challenge, especially when you’re looking for a deal. Fortunately, Under Armour always takes these things into consideration when it comes to the quality of its clothing, shoes and accessories — but certain options can get pricey. That’s why we’re hyped for UA’s Semi Annual Sale, which means up to 50% off hundreds of items and an additional 25% off when you use the code JULY25.

The event is going on now through July 20 and features sales on apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. You can find styles suited for outdoor summer exercise, or gear up for the upcoming chill with options that are perfect for winter. Sports-specific gear like cleats, running shoes, golf apparel and more is also marked down, with orders over $60 automatically receiving free shipping.

We’re already seeing some bestselling items sell out in specific sizes and colors, so don’t wait if your workout gear needs a refresh. Here are a few items from the sale that are worth shopping.

Men’s styles

Men’s UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes ($45, originally $70; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Men's UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes

If you’re a serious runner, you know that any old pair of sneakers won’t cut it when you hit the pavement. For comfort and durability, the Assert 8 Running Shoes are a great option. They feature Charged Cushioning midsoles with compression foam to help your shoes better respond to your movements, while the mesh upper offers breathability.

Men’s UA Tech Graphic Shorts ($16.50, originally $25; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts

These bestselling shorts are loved for their ultra-soft feel and quick drying ability, but many colors and sizes are already sold out, so snatch them up before they’re completely gone.

Men’s HeatGear Armour Long Sleeve ($23.25, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Armour Long Sleeve

Like the HeatGear leggings, this long-sleeve shirt is designed to be a cooling base layer that never feels too heavy or stays wet for too long. Mesh panels have also been added under the arms and in the back for extra ventilation.

Women’s styles

Women’s UA Infinity Mid Heather Cover Sports Bra ($26.25, originally $40; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Women's UA Infinity Mid Heather Cover Sports Bra

Finding the ideal sports bra can be just as difficult as shopping for an everyday bra; not only do you have to find the correct fit, you also have to make sure the bra itself is suited for the activity you will be using it for. If you’re looking for something supportive during medium-impact activities like cycling, boxing or weight training, the Infinity Mid Heather Cover Sports Bra is designed specifically to work with the movement of your body during these workouts.

Women’s HeatGear Armour No-Slip Waistband Emboss Panel Ankle Leggings ($35.25, originally $55; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour No-Slip Waistband Emboss Panel Ankle Leggings

Black leggings are a staple in any workout, but your favorite pair might not also work as a cooling base layer. These HeatGear No-Slip Ankle Leggings do both — they’re incredibly light, so they can be worn under other clothing, but they’re also odor-proof and sweat-wicking, so you will never feel uncomfortable no matter how you’re wearing them.

Women’s UA Rival Fleece Embroidered Hoodie ($35.25, originally $60; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Women's UA Rival Fleece Embroidered Hoodie

A warm sweatshirt doesn’t have to be heavy. The Rival Fleece Hoodie is lightweight but features a brushed fleece interior to keep you warm, no matter what weather you’re working out in. The hoodie also has pockets, meaning your hands won’t freeze either.

