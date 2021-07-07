CNN —

A good pair of flats is a must in the summer, especially if you’re spending your days walking around the city or taking trips to the park or beach. Whether you’d prefer a casual sandal, an embellished mule or a classic pair of Crocs, you need to find your everyday flat pronto.

“If you’re looking to add staple pieces to your closet you can never go wrong with a classic loafer or sling back ballet flat,” says celebrity stylist Tyler Minor. “These styles will forever be in fashion.”

With plenty of styles in the market, it can totally be difficult to find the right pair. To make it easy (and affordable!), we’ve asked three fashion stylists their picks for the best stylish flats under $150.

Adidas Superstar Shoes ($85; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes

“Everyone needs a pair of these in their sneaker collection,” says Minor, and we couldn’t agree more. The Adidas Superstars are a classic sneaker that will stand the test of time and match nearly any outfit.

Dr. Scholl’s Classic Slide Sandal (starting at $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dr. Scholl's Classic Slide Sandal

“After most of us were home for a year, comfort has been key, so it’s no wonder why clogs have made a fashionable comeback and were my first splurge this summer,” says stylist and lifestyle blogger Liz Teich. “These aren’t just for those making their own kombucha and composting, they’re for everyone now!”

Freedom Moses Two Band Slides ($35, originally $50; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Freedom Moses Two Band Slides

“Birkenstocks and other chunky, sporty sandals have been a favorite of the fashion set for a few seasons now and are only getting more popular,” says Teich. “There are so many options beyond black and are versatile to pair with everything from athleisure, to dresses to even swimwear.”

Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal ($45; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal

“Though for only $45, these are hands down my favorite shoes for summer,” says Teich. This classic summer sandal is lightweight, and is made from a waterproof washable material that’s easy to care for.

Jeffrey Campbell Costelo-L Slide Sandal ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Costelo-L Slide Sandal

“These Jeffrey Campbell braided leather shoes are great with jeans, shorts, or a cute summer dress,” Minor says. The sandals are made with a wooden platform base along with a square toe and woven strap that’s modern, yet earthy.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove ($105; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove

“Ballerina flats will stay in style year after year,” says celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman, who recommends Everlane’s The Italian Leather Day Glove flats, which are meant to mold to the shape of your foot. “Whether they be bedazzled or slingback, whether in the office or on the go, depending on the outfit, minimal effort is needed while achieving the maximum effect in these timeless and effortless style of flats.”

Teva Midform Fray Sandals ($65; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Teva Midform Fray Sandals

“Tevas are one of the most comfortable shoes and I’ve sold so many skeptics on them! They’re not for just earthy people, but are actually quite chic with denim shorts to even flowy dresses,” says Teich.

Gianni Bini LotteeThree Rhinestone Ornament Detail Clear Vinyl Slides ($59.99; dillards.com)

Dillard's Gianni Bini LotteeThree Rhinestone Ornament Detail Clear Vinyl Slides

“These Gianni Bini Rhinestone PVC slides would look perfect with a pair of cropped boyfriend fit jeans and cropped band tee,” says Minor. Because they’re clear, you won’t have to stress about finding the perfect outfit to match.

H&M H&M Flats

“Ballet flats tend to be a bit saccharine for my taste, but I can get behind them when they have an updated and sophisticated squarer toe,” says Teich. And these are such a steal for only $25.

Sam Edelman Lavina Mules ($130; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Sam Edelman Lavina Mules

Teich also recommends these mules, particularly for the square toe. We love the neutral canvas color and texture, along with the acrylic buckle detail. These are office-friendly for sure.

Coach Vae Leather Slingback Flat Skimmers ($135; dillards.com)

Dillard's Coach Vae Leather Slingback Flat Skimmers

“These Coach flats for $135 are a great addition to any wardrobe,” says Minor. He says you can dress them up or dress them down depending on your mood.

H&M Chain-detail Loafers ($16.99, originally $29.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Chain-detail Loafers

“Loafers have been having a moment and while they’re a classic, we’re seeing them updated with new details like chains, rubber platform soles, and even pearls,” says Teich. We can’t believe that these chic shoes are under $20.

Crocs Classic Clog ($49.99; crocs.com)

Crocs Crocs Classic Clog

Everyone could use a pair of Crocs, even if you don’t think they’re your style. Freeman recommends the Classic pair, which is available in an array of colors in men’s and women’s sizes. Grab some charms, too, to jazz them up a bit more.

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers ($130; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers

“These are the perfect summer work shoe and it’s like a 2 for 1 with the option of a mule too,” says Teich. “They’re an easy styling piece from wearing with a summer frock or even with jeans.”

Aerosoles Lamirca Sandals ($59.40, originally $99; aerosoles.com)

Aerosoles Aerosoles Lamirca Sandals

Comfort is obviously key, a lifestyle that is really showing up in footwear trends nowadays, so where better to shop than Aerosoles? The brand’s Lamirca sandal is a chic yet sporty style that will pair well with everything from loungewear on a long walk to a dress you wear to brunch.

Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Espadrilles ($75; shopbop.com)

Bloomingdale's Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Espadrilles

“Espadrilles are the perfect perennial summer flat that feels a bit more casual and appropriate for summer BBQs and other festivities. This cheeky design is a fun take on them,” says Teich.

Kurt Geiger London Princely Embellished Pointed-Toe Mules ($150; bloomingdales.com)