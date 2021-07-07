CNN —

Everlane’s recent swimwear launch is already getting a refresh with several new styles and colors. Especially if you’re a fan of the square-neck bikini or the high-rise hipster bottoms, you’re going to love the brand’s latest swimwear iterations that are available now for your next beach trip.

Everlane Everlane String Bikinis

For string bikini aficionados, Everlane now has its own quick-drying option with side ties on the bottoms and neck ties for the top. (The back of the top also fastens around your torso, which, in our opinion, can offer a bit more security). You can mix and match tops with bottoms in four new colors, including a deep gray-purple and an emerald green.

The String Bikini Top ($40; everlane.com )

The String Bikini Bottoms ($30, everlane.com )

The Square-Neck Top in Honey Gingham ($45; everlane.com )

The Bikini Bottom in Honey Gingham ($35; everlane.com )

The High-Rise Hipster in Honey Gingham ($35; everlane.com )

The Square-Neck One Piece in Honey Gingham ($70; everlane.com)

Everlane is also offering a new Honey Gingham print that mixes both black and light orange shades on its already-loved square-neck one piece, square-neck bikini top, standard bikini bottom and high-rise hipster.

Everlane The Square-Neck Top abd Bottom in Honey Gingham

As with previous items in the collection, all styles are available in sizes XXS to XXL and the site’s sizing guide can help you find what will fit you best. Everlane also uses Italian Econyl fabric made from recycled plastic bottles in its swimwear collection to continue with the sustainable and ethical production practices it uses for its other clothing.

The entire collection, featuring the new styles and colors, is now available on Everlane’s site, with prices starting at $30 per piece.