CNN —

Our homes have become not only a place to lay our heads but also our offices, classrooms and gyms. So it’s no wonder Canadians may be searching for balance and a little serenity in their lives.

Yoga delivers a dose of calm and can help to relieve stress and anxiety. But it’s not just medicine for the soul; it can also offer a challenging workout or a gentle stretch, depending on the discipline you choose and the poses you practice.

Check out our selection of yoga accessories, available in Canada, to take your regular sessions to the next level. Remember: Yoga is about progression, not perfection, so keep practicing!

Yoga mats

One of the most important and affordable yoga accessories is the mat. It will keep you comfortable, helping you to relax into stretches and breathe deeply. At the end of your session, when you enter the meditation section, a good mat will help you forget where you are and drift away.

Yoga Mat (starting at $40.26; society6.com)

Society6 Yoga Mat

Created by a community of independent artists, these yoga mats are comfortable and look great. Lightweight yet durable, you’ll be spoiled for choice with all the beautiful designs and colour options, with shipping available across Canada.

Be1Yoga Thick Nonslip Yoga Mat ($32.95; amazon.ca)

Amazon Be1Yoga Thick Nonslip Yoga Mat

Available in six colours, all with a black backing, this yoga mat is thick and comfortable underfoot. The nonslip material will make sure you keep your balance no matter how hard you work out.

Amazon Basics TPE Yoga Mat ($59.16; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Basics TPE Yoga Mat

The dense rubberlike material TPE creates a thick and soft mat that’s perfect for floor work and yoga poses. This mat is available in five colours, including blue, red, purple and green, and comes with the Amazon Basics one-year limited warranty.

OGOGO Hot Yoga Mat ($25.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon OGOGO Hot Yoga Mat

Available in 12 stunning designs, including an ocean vista and sunsets, these mats give you a beautiful scene to focus on while you stretch. The lightweight design can be folded instead of rolled to save space and makes a great choice for traveling yogis.

Desert Dreaming Suede Travel Yoga Mat ($79; sugarmat.com)

Sugarmat Desert Dreaming Suede Travel Yoga Mat

Montreal-based Sugarmat makes beautiful yoga mats that you’ll want to show off. This synthetic suede travel yoga mat folds up into its own cute carry bag and feels amazingly soft on the skin.

Nonslip Yoga Towel ($69.95; slowtide.ca)

Slowtide Nonslip Yoga Towel

These towels feature a waffle material that gives great grip and catches any sweat drips before they fall onto your mat. Made from 100% recycled materials, primarily plastic water bottles, you can feel good about this sustainable purchase. Plus, the double-sided print makes them a super-attractive addition to your yoga gear.

Meditation accessories

It’s fine to use a chair to meditate, but a special meditation cushion can help you get into the right position. Plus, it looks great in your yoga corner.

Walden Original Meditation Cushion ($179.07; walden.us)

Walden Walden Original Meditation Cushion

The Walden meditation cushion is filled with natural buckwheat with a layer of memory foam on top for total comfort. Over time, the cushion conforms to your unique shape, providing support where you need it the most. These cushions encourage you to tilt your hips slightly, aligning your spine and making for a very comfortable meditation session.

Leewadee Meditation Cushion Set ($119.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Leewadee Meditation Cushion Set

This set comes with a Zafu cushion featuring a carry strap and a mat that rolls up for easy storage. Choose from a huge range of colours and designs to coordinate with your decor. It can also help you to develop the perfect lotus position.

Serene Tibetan Singing Bowl Set ($24.05; amazon.ca)

Amazon Serene Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

Begin your meditation practice with the soothing sound of this Tibetan singing bowl set. Hand-painted and complete with a wooden striker, you’ll soon be sinking into a deeper state of being.

Bluecony Ikuko Original Meditation Bench ($139; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bluecony Ikuko Original Meditation Bench

If kneeling isn’t comfortable for you, try a meditation bench, which allows you to practice a kneeling posture while supporting your weight. Crafted from cherrywood, this bench comes with a travel bag, and the legs easily detach to allow you to reach a Zen-like state no matter where you roam.

Yoga journals

Keep track of your progress, the poses you found easy or challenging and the way you felt during practice with a handy yoga journal.

Yoga Notebook ($7.84; amazon.ca)

Amazon Yoga Notebook

This 100-page notebook features inspiring and motivational quotes to deepen your thinking about yoga, meditation and mindfulness. Take a moment before or after your practice to jot down your thoughts and feelings.

Erin Condren Soft Cover Notebook ($15.65; amazon.ca)

Amazon Erin Condren Soft Cover Notebook

Use this notebook as a bullet journal to sketch poses or to write down your impressions after a session. The lay-flat feature is particularly helpful during class, as you can simply lay the journal on your yoga mat and jot down your thoughts. As always with Erin Condren journals, you can choose from a selection of pretty designs.

Meditation: A Day and Night Reflection Journal ($22.76; amazon.ca)

Amazon Meditation: A Day and Night Reflection Journal

Track your meditation practice with this journal that has space to record your daily mantra, intentions and any meditation aids you have used, such as cushions or candles. You also get a snapshot of your changing emotions and any challenges you faced during your practice.

The Mindfulness Journal ($23.56; amazon.ca)

Amazon The Mindfulness Journal

This journal has actionable prompts that help to focus your mind and intentions on the practice ahead. There’s a prompt for every day of the year divided into weekly mindfulness topics. There’s also writing space for your own thoughts.

Yoga apparel

Any comfortable clothes that allow your body to move work well for yoga, but if you’re looking for something special to make you really look forward to your next session, check out these suggestions.

The Sport Scoop Top ($82; londrebodywear.ca)

Londre The Sport Scoop Top

The double-lined compression material used on this super-comfortable bra top by Vancouver-based sustainable swim and body line Londre keeps you cool no matter how long you work out. The inclusive line includes sizing from XS to 5XL, and this particular top comes in seven colours.

Icyzone Workout Tank Top for Women ($28.25; amazon.ca)

Amazon Icyzone Workout Tank Top for Women

This three-pack of racerback style tank tops is incredibly affordable. Choose from a wide range of colour combinations to match your yoga pants and let t