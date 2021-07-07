CNN —

Whether you’re looking for a portable media experience or a powerful, lightweight laptop replacement for travel, a tablet can fit the ball. These increasingly do-it-all devices can handle work and play, and even replace a laptop. After months of testing, we’ve found four top picks, one of which should fit your touchscreen needs, whichever platform you prefer. Apple’s iPad can handle work and play, while the iPad Pro can replace your laptop, Amazon’s Fire HD series is great for on-the-go streaming, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series continues to push Android tablets further with their DeX productivity environment.

8th Gen iPad Best tablet overall apple The 8th Gen iPad stood out as the best overall option in our testing thanks to a zippy processor that crushes play or work tasks with ease. This tablet mixes performance and value in a way that no other tablet can. starting at $299, originally $329 at Amazon.com

iPad Pro Best performance apple The 2021 iPad Pro is the fastest tablet we've ever tested and it runs effortlessly through all sorts of tasks — Photoshop exports, video renders, gaming, productivity tasks and streaming all happen without a hitch. starting at $749, originally $799 at Amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Best Android tablet Samsung The Tab S7 is a clear winner, with enough power to keep up with whatever you can throw at it and plenty of battery life. While Android isn't quite on par with iPad OS, Samsung DeX brings Windows-like multitasking to the Tab. $29 at Amazon.com

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Best budget tablet under $200 Amazon The Fire HD 8 Plus can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon's library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming. For $109.99, it can do a lot, but know that the Amazon App Store is limited. $109.99 at Amazon.com

Best tablet overall: 8th-Generation iPad ($299, originally $329; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN 8th-Generation iPad

In comparison to the seventh-gen iPad, the eighth-gen iPad introduces a faster processor. It keeps the classic design and a quality display. But we found that the A12 Bionic chip inside boosted performance and improved the experience with iPadOS 14.

We threw a lot at the eighth-gen iPad throughout a full day of work. During our testing, it had no trouble handling lighter workloads, like firing off emails, browsing the web, typing, streaming content and even light gaming. Rendering video edits in iMovie or making minute changes to a series of photos in Photoshop did result in the tablet slowing down. The eighth-gen handled multitasking like a champ, even with three apps — Pages on the left, Safari on the right and Messages floating above — running simultaneously.

The eighth-generation iPad is best for everyday tasks (think emails and web browsing, with a sprinkling of gaming on the side). Anything more technical, though, and you’ll want to opt for the more powerful iPad Pro or the iPad Air.

And while we can bog you down with aspect ratios and other tech jargon, we’ll get straight to the point: The iPad’s display quality shines. Text is sharp and bold, meaning you won’t have to strain while reading, whether you’re on your couch or at the beach. We had an enjoyable experience using the eighth-generation iPad to make FaceTime calls, watch movies, browse the web or read a book, even in harsh lighting conditions. That’s thanks to its True Tone capabilities, meaning the iPad will adjust the color temperature of the display based on your environment.

The display accurately reproduces colors and doesn’t turn vibrancy up to 10. So nothing gets washed out, making streaming content a thoroughly enjoyable experience. When watching “Avengers: Endgame,” for instance, we were struck by how everything on-screen really popped — the glowing orange and yellow of explosions, and the stark reds, blues and whites of the characters’ getups. While an immersive experience, our only gripe is that the screen is not truly edge-to-edge.

But those noticeable edges around the display aren’t going to waste, as the tried-and-trusted home button is a main control on the eighth-generation iPad. The familiar UX employs a single click to bring you back home and a double click to pull up multitasking. You’ll also find a camera up top in a vertical position, which can make for awkward selfies and FaceTime calls when using the iPad horizontally. (The iPad Pro uses this same placement for the front camera, but our budget and Android pick have it in the best spot: on its side.)

Arguably the most exciting addition lives on the left-hand side. The Smart Connector gives you a dedicated connection for accessories like a Smart Keyboard or the Logitech Combo Touch. No more frustrating pairing or needing to charge multiple devices, so you can easily pair accessories to enhance productivity. Trackpads and mice are also fully supported by iPadOS as an input, along with touch, a keyboard or a pencil.

You don’t have to worry about being tethered to an outlet, either. We got close to 11 hours of active use with the eighth-generation iPad. Heavier days with lots of calls and streaming did result in close to nine and a half hours, though. During our more formulaic battery test — in which we set the brightness to 50%, turned on airplane mode and looped a video until the device died — we found the device lasted nine hours and 30 minutes. That’s an additional two hours compared to the previous-generation model.

Any way you slice it, the eighth-generation iPad continues to deliver an exceptional blend of performance and value. We’d be willing to bet that this tablet will fit your needs perfectly, whatever they may be, and at a price point that won’t break the bank.

Best performance: iPad Pro (starting at $749.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)