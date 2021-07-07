CNN —

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% off sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($17.80, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $17.80 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 30% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Rocketbook Panda Planner ($26.85, originally $35; amazon.com)

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last planner you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Panda Planner (with pen and microfiber cloth!) for just $26.85 — the lowest price we’ve seen since May.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Get new fashions for less from Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Sale, no code necessary. Thousands of items are up to 75%, with some as low as $4.99, and more so you and the whole family can stay stylish in summer.

Samsung Smartwatches (starting at $44.99; woot.com)

Time to up the intelligence of your wristwatch with these one day deals on a range of Samsung smartwatches from Woot!. If it’s a fitness tracker you’re after, opt for the Galaxy Fit for as low as $44.99. Or, go all out with our pick for best Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, now just $184.99 — that’s more half off its list price.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart ($79.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart

For those who missed out on Prime Day Instant Pot deals, there’s still a chance for you to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now, Amazon is lowering the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99, $40 off its usual price tag. The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer — over the Duo’s seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program cooks perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils.

Google Nest Thermostat ($87.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Google Nest Thermostat

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $87.99 in the Snow colorway, just in time for sweltering summer heat. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are. It works without a C wire in most homes (you can check your system’s compatibility in the mobile app), and while this item is currently out of stock, you can still lock in this all-time low price when you buy it today.

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles during its End of Season Sale, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Household Essentials at Amazon

Amazon Stasher

Replenish your stores of home essentials like paper towels, trash bags, toilet paper and more with this deal from Amazon: Right now, when you purchase $50 worth of select items, including home cleaning supplies, paper products and more, you’ll get $15 off. Browse through the entire selection of more than 400 eligible products to find what you need; we’re especially big fans of the Stasher bags.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot, and that means major savings on a range of top-rated appliances. This is a buy more, save more event, so shoppers can get a discount of up to $700 when they bring home six or more appliances, including ranges, microwaves, ovens, washers and dryers and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your entire kitchen or laundry room.

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Great Indoors Event, you’ll get 15% off your purchase (might we recommend the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets?). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)