Manila, Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency in next year's election, saying he was now "seriously thinking" about running.

Speaking at a televised meeting with his political party allies, Duterte, 76, who is not permitted to seek a second term as President, said he was "touched by the outpouring of sentiment" urging him to run for vice president.

"To the proposition that I run for vice president, slightly I am sold to the idea. Meaning to say, I am seriously thinking of running for vice president," he said.

Last month he said the vice presidency was a "good idea" because he has unfinished business, like fighting illicit drugs.

The mercurial former mayor's critics have questioned the legality of him becoming vice president, because he could reassume the top post if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office.

