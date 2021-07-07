Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on his residence

(CNN) Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Joseph said in a statement that a group of unidentified individuals attacked Moise's home at around 1 a.m. and fatally wounded the head of state. Haiti's first lady was also shot and is receiving treatment, he added.

The Prime Minister called the incident a "heinous, inhumane and barbaric act" and called for calm.

"The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces," the statement added. "All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation."

Moise was 53 years old. The former banana exporter spent most of the past year waging a political war with the opposition over the terms of his presidency.

