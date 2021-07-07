Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda, buried amid controversy over site

(CNN) Authorities in Zambia held a state funeral Wednesday for the country's first president and independence leader, Kenneth Kaunda, amid ongoing controversy over his burial site.

Kaunda's funeral arrangements became the subject of a court challenge after the Zambian government announced plans to inter the late nationalist at a presidential burial site in the capital Lusaka, against the wishes of some of his relatives.

In the court challenge on Tuesday, Kaunda's son Kaweche said the government's plan to bury his father's remains at a presidential burial site was against the African statesman's wishes.

He contended that Kaunda had wanted to be buried next to his late wife Betty at his residence.

Government solicitor-general Abraham Mwansa said on Tuesday the state had not been served with any court order against the planned burial at the presidential site.

