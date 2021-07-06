Oppressive heat continues across the West this week with no end in sight

(CNN) Unrelenting heat in the West will persist through mid-week, and there is no end in sight as another heat wave escalates into the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure strengthens Tuesday and Wednesday over the Northwest, where temperatures over the past week have been far above average, and broken records.

Midweek warm up

Across the West temperatures climb into the 100s by Tuesday, bringing another wave of unbearable temperatures to the region.

Temperatures in the West heat up midweek

Eastern Oregon, Nevada and Idaho might touch daily high records once again as daytime temperatures reach into the high 90s and triple digits.

"This will bring near record temperatures and could possibly be the warmest day of the year thus far," the National Weather Service in Boise (NWS) said.

It has already been a warm week for Boise. The record for longest streak of warm lows above 70 degrees has been set with nine days in a row, breaking the previous record of five days in 2015 according to NWS Boise

The warm low temperature streak is coupled with a streak of seven days with high temperatures over 100 degrees. Boise is forecast to reach 100 degrees for the next three days, which would break the record of a nine-day streak of over 100-degree temperatures.

If your wondering how many consecutive days of Max Temperatures of 100 F or greater in #Boise, as of July 4th, it's been 7 days. We could break the all-time record of 9 days on Wednesday which is currently forecast to reach 101 F. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/NX0UIOzYvw — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 5, 2021

Excessive heat warnings are in place for much of eastern Oregon and western Idaho on Tuesday, in effect through the evening.

Northern Nevada, Northern California and Southern Oregon have heat advisories in place, where temperatures will be in the low triple digits.

The NWS in Pocatello, Idaho says that more heat watches and warnings will be likely for southern Idaho going into Tuesday. Red flag warnings are also in place for Friday, as temperatures begin to heat up once again along with a chance for scattered thunderstorms elevating the wildfire risk.

Current heat alerts in the West

The heat will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday for most of the region before a front brings brief relief on Thursday. Temperatures will still be above average, but closer to the normal values.

After Thursday, the heat rises into the weekend for some parts of the West.

Weekend heat wave worrisome

Another ridge of high pressure centered over Nevada begins to build into the end of the week by Saturday and daily high temperatures soar into triple digits once again.

"The Coast Ranges across the Great Basin to the northern Rockies should all see highs 10-15F above normal each day with locally higher readings possible. Several daily high temperature records are under threat across primarily the Great Basin each day with a slight western shift to California this weekend as the ridge axis drifts west," said the WPC

The new 6 to 10 day temperature outlook builds more heat across the interior NorCal region with next weekend trending very hot. #cawx #caheat pic.twitter.com/zT5H9Zusez — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 5, 2021

Eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho could see daily highs threatened once again this weekend. Highs in Northern California will ramp up as well, with temperatures in the 100s and some exceeding 110s.

"It's noteworthy that the latest run of the National Blend of Models already gives Redding a 60 percent and 73 percent chance of exceeding 110 degrees next weekend Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Redding has already observed 10 consecutive days at or above 100 degrees, and looks like we'll easily add at least 8 more days on top of the current streak," said the NWS in Sacramento, California.

This summer has already proven to be scalding for the West. Drought conditions have deteriorated, and fire weather is making large fires burning in places like California significantly worse. Smoke over the Great Basin from large fires in California will be bothersome throughout the week.

Multiple large fires, including the Salt and Lava fires that have torn through over 30,000 acres according to InciWeb , are burning in Northern California and their smoke is impacting areas of Southern Washington and Western Idaho.

Monsoon moisture this weekend has proven helpful for Arizona and New Mexico but has left the regions that most need it in the Northwest parched.

The heat wave over the weekend is expected to last throughout the next week. The prolonged hot conditions with little nighttime relief set up another dangerous week for the West.