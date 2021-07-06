A man was fatally shot by Texas police after he allegedly fired at family members and a TV news crew

(CNN) Law enforcement officers in Texas fatally shot a man during a standoff after he allegedly fired a weapon at his family members and the news media at the scene of a burned down house Monday.

The man, who authorities have not yet named, was digging through debris from a house fire in San Antonio when a news crew from CNN affiliate KSAT arrived to report on the blaze, according to the affiliate.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s and a nephew of person whose house burned down, KSAT reported.

As the news crew interviewed family members about the house fire, the man emerged with two handguns and allegedly fired at them multiple times, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The team from KSAT ran from the scene and family members tried to flee in an SUV while the man fled to another home with "a number of people" inside, who were known to the suspect, McManus said.

