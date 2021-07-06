Montana authorities are searching for grizzly bear that killed a woman who was camping

(CNN) Montana authorities are searching for a grizzly bear Tuesday after it attacked and killed a woman on an overnight camping trip near the rural town of Ovando, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed.

The woman was on a cycling trip and was camping for the night when the attack happened early Tuesday morning, said Greg Lemon, administrator of communications for Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

A team from Fish, Wildlife and Parks used tracks and details at the scene to identify the species, Lemon said. Authorities plan to euthanize the bear if it is found, he said.

"It's rare for us to have a human and grizzly bear encounter that results in a fatality," Lemon said. "But it happens every year that people and bears have conflicts."

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said details about the victim's identity won't be released until family members have been notified.