Biden renews COVID effort, says aggressive delta variant should make people 'think twice' about not getting vaccinated

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN —

The country continues to creep back to normal, but Covid appears, Whack-a-Mole style, particularly where young and potentially unvaccinated people congregate.

The pop-up outbreaks add a thread of anxiety to America’s hot vaccine summer. The people who will likely be most concerned are those who are already vaccinated. The people who will be least concerned are likely to be those who were already running free last summer, when Covid really took off.

Related: Your top questions about Covid and the Delta variant, answered

Summer camp in Texas. The horror story this week is about a summer camp run by a church in South Texas, where, of more than 400 attendees in late June, 125 campers and adults were diagnosed with Covid, including the Delta variant, after returning home.

Rescue team in Surfside. Last week, a rescue team helping at the Surfside condo collapse was taken offline after six members tested positive.

Summer camp in Illinois. Days before that, it was another summer camp, this one in Illinois, where more than 80 teens and adult staffers tested positive after attending the camp, which did not check vaccination status for campers or counselors and did not require masks to be worn indoors.

Migrant detention facilities. A group of three whistleblowers has called for more to be done by the Biden administration to protect migrants detained at the Southern border as things return to pre-pandemic levels. There have been 7,500 Covid cases in the centers since April, according to a New York Times review.

A US embassy. Days before that, there were reports that Covid had run through the US embassy in Afghanistan.

Neither the State Department nor the US military are requiring vaccination – despite more than a hundred million doses administered in the US, the vaccines remain approved for emergency use rather than full approval.

“Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making it mandatory,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

The military’s vaccination rates are actually quite high – over 70% for both the Army and Navy. The Air Force and Marines lag at 61% and 58%, respectively.

Delta Force? The Biden administration has moved to put together groups of quick-response teams specifically to d