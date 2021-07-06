(CNN) In August of 1969, a 36-year-old Nina Simone told a cheering audience at the Harlem Cultural Festival, "Are you ready to listen to all the beautiful Black voices, the beautiful Black feelings, the beautiful Black waves moving in beautiful air? Are you ready Black people? Are you ready?"

Clay Cane

Black people were more than ready -- but for the rest of the country, those words from the High Priestess of Soul were the backbone of cultural expression that was powerful (and frightening) enough to be shelved for 50 years.

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's directorial debut, is not just a music documentary, it's a time capsule of silenced Blackness. Fifty-two years ago this summer, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place at Mount Morris Park from June 29 to August 24, 1969.

Extensive, amazing footage of this festival, a crucial part of Harlem history, lay dormant for over 50 years. Why? It wasn't solely because people with power in media and entertainment ignored its value. Black and brown history has always been subject to erasure in the US. The roads not taken in this complicated country are the truths we refuse to admit. Our history is threatening; what if it liberated the minds of not only Black folks but Whites as well?

Today, there are bills being proposed and passed in several states to bar the teaching of "critical race theory," a prohibition that is code for forbidding the teaching of history that isn't neo- Lost Cause propaganda . In this allowable version of so-called "history," everyone -- Black, White and everyone in between -- would likely let "Summer of Soul" stay erased, and not ask any questions about progress since 1969.