Lebanon is days away from a 'social explosion,' prime minister warns

Beirut Lebanon is days away from a "social explosion" as the country's economic disaster worsens, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats on Tuesday, the state news agency NNA reported.

"Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone," Diab said.

Diab appealed for regional and international leaders to help rescue Lebanon from a crisis that has seen the local currency lose 90% of its value and left 77% of households without enough food, according to the United Nations.

Lebanon's population now spend hours in long lines at gas stations trying to buy fuel, as residents struggle with power outages of up to 22 hours a day and severe medical shortages.

"I am calling on kings, princes, presidents and leaders of our friendly countries, and I am calling on the United Nations and all international organizations ... to help rescue Lebanon from its demise," Diab told the ambassadors.

