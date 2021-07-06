'I want Argentina,' says Neymar, as Brazil goes through to 2021 Copa América final

(CNN) Brazil won their Copa América semifinal match 1-0 against Peru at the Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, taking them through to the final.

The hosts were persistent in the first half, with attempts from both Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Everton forward Richarlison in the 18th minute. But Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied both players, making key saves throughout the match, despite his side's defeat.

Brazil eventually got on the scoreboard thanks to Lucas Paquetá. Neymar overcame three defenders with some nifty footwork before crossing the ball to his teammate, who found the back of the net in the decisive 34th minute.

Peru pressed for an equalizer in the second half -- with Benevento striker Gianluca Lapadula forcing Ederson to make a crucial save in the 49th minute -- but despite their efforts, Peru failed to capitalize on any chances.

'Brazil will win'