Spain says non-consensual sex is rape, toughens sexual violence laws

Madrid, Spain The Spanish government approved a law on Tuesday to define all non-consensual sex as rape, part of a legislative overhaul that toughens penalties for sexual harassment and mandates more support systems for victims.

It approved the bill five years after what became known as the 'wolf pack' case , in which five men gang-raped an 18-year old woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival, causing public outrage and prompting calls to reform laws on sexual violence.

The draft still requires parliamentary approval, which is expected by the end of the year.

Based around a "yes means yes" model, which qualifies any non-consenting sex as rape, the law will bring Spain into line with 11 other European countries, including Sweden, Portugal and Britain, that use similar legal definitions.

"What the new law does is put the victim at the center of the public response," government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference. "Silence or passivity does not mean consent."

