Luxembourg prime minister's Covid-19 condition is 'serious but stable'

(CNN) Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in "serious, but stable" condition in hospital with the coronavirus, his government said Monday.

Bettel will remain in the hospital for two to four days due to the persistence of Covid-19 symptoms, it added.

The 48-year-old tested positive just over a week ago on June 27 following a European Union summit and was hospitalized Sunday for "additional tests and analysis."

"During this weekend, the symptoms observed did not abate, which led the Prime Minister to be hospitalized as a precaution. At that time, insufficient oxygen saturation was diagnosed and the Prime Minister has been under continuous medical observation since then," the government said in a statement Monday.

"The Prime Minister's current medical condition is considered serious, but stable. Thus, the medical staff surrounding the Prime Minister decided that hospitalization is currently necessary in order to be able to continue the observation, this for an estimated duration of 2-4 days."

